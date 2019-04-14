Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joane H. Peters. View Sign

Joane H. Peters was born August 27, 1934 and passed away April 11, 2019. She was 84 years old. Joane was preceded in death by her husband Clarence. She is survived by her son Stephen and his partner Sandra; John Snell and his wife Jan, and their family. Joane was a lifelong resident of Bellingham except for a short stay in California while growing up. While her son was in grade school she was a volunteer at Columbia Elementary school helping our kindergarten through fifth grade. In the early seventies to the late eighties she went into the restaurant business with her husband Clarence and were the owners and operators of Barters Drive-In. She enjoyed the pursuit of antiques and collectibles. Knitting was also something she enjoyed. Family and friends were very important to her. The last 20 plus years were a challenge for Joane dealing with Parkinson disease. It took it's toll on her but she kept a positive attitude. She would like to thank the staff at St. Francis for the fine care she received while residing there the past few years. Also the hospice care she received at her life's end. Services for Joane will be conducted by Jerns Funeral Chapel. A public visitation will held on Friday, April, 19th at Jerns, followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale.

