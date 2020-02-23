JoAnn Amelia Muenscher, 91, passed away among her family early in the morning of February 20, 2020. She was born to Herman Robson and Marie Carlson Robson on November 11, 1928 in Gresham, Nebraska. She married Carl L. Muenscher II on February 29, 1948. They worked as dairy farmers most of their life together until his death in 1998 at the age of 72. She was also preceded in death by brothers LaVern and Kenneth Robson. She is survived by her two children Roxie Ann Muenscher Hull (Leonard) and Carl L. Muenscher III (Penny), six grandchildren Nathan Hull (Renae), Abby Hull, Lenny Hull (Darla), Carl L. Muenscher IV (Amy), Chris Muenscher and Natalie Whitney (Chris), 13 great-grandchildren, Cody, Alex, Haley, Jaiden, Rhiannon, Dylan, Gavin, Aili, McKenna, Madison, Karly, Tyler, Coletyn, great-great-granddaughter Sterling, sister Betty Lee Littleton, and many loving relatives and friends. The family would like to thank wonderful staff at Highland Care Center for their love, care and respect of our mom for the last year of her life. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite Alzheimer’s organization. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 23, 2020