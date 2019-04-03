JoAnn Winifred Nelson

JoAnn Nelson, age 78, of Bellingham, passed away in Hoquiam, WA, on March 29. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Moles Farewell Tributes - Bayview Chapel (2465 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA 98229), followed by a reception. For more information, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
