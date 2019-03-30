Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne A. Tripp. View Sign

With profound sadness we announce the passing of JoAnne H. Tripp, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 24, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Bellingham, WA. She was in her 81st year. JoAnne is the daughter of Robert Harrop and Bettie (Scheffler) Harrop both preceded her in passing. She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on October 31, 1937, she also lived her life in Seattle Wa, Ferndale Wa, and Bellingham Wa. She is survived and was a beloved mother of Theresa Tripp, Todd & wife Susan Tripp, Robert Tripp (predeceased), & Kristen Tripp. Cherished grandmother of Zachary Tripp, Kaila & Lauren Tripp & Lauren Valenti. Dear sisters Pat Harrop Schumacher, Marggie Rogge and the late Joyce Barnes and dear brother the late Michael Harrop. Remembered by her many cousins, nieces & nephews and so many friends and neighbors that she touched. A loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and friend. JoAnne enjoyed spending time with her family and especially with her grandchildren. Mom never quit learning, she went back to college in her mid-40’s and finished her B.S. Degree in Psychology and went on to finish her Master’s degree in Education at the age of 50. She worked for the State of Washington as a case manager helping families, the elderly and the disabled. She was an athlete and coach in her younger years and enjoyed basketball, softball, baseball, swimming, golf and cross-country skiing. Mom enjoyed learning and doing many different types of beautiful craft projects. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and especially loved the color purple. She enjoyed spending time fishing in her little tin boat on Lake Cavanaugh. She was a dedicated sports fan (go Huskies) and enjoyed playing her fantasy football, basketball, and baseball leagues – she even won a few times. An avid reader, she enjoyed discussing books with her longtime book club friends. She was dedicated to helping those in need and was a volunteer for the March of Dimes, ARC of WA, Whatcom Literacy, and the Whatcom Chapter of the and did amazing work with the developmentally disabled throughout her life. She had a beautiful smile, a quick wit and a memorable laugh and she will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure of meeting her. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday April 6th 2019 at 3:00PM – 6:00PM at Semiahoo Park the Cannery Lodge located at 9261 Semiahoo Parkway Blaine Wa. For more information email us at

With profound sadness we announce the passing of JoAnne H. Tripp, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 24, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Bellingham, WA. She was in her 81st year. JoAnne is the daughter of Robert Harrop and Bettie (Scheffler) Harrop both preceded her in passing. She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on October 31, 1937, she also lived her life in Seattle Wa, Ferndale Wa, and Bellingham Wa. She is survived and was a beloved mother of Theresa Tripp, Todd & wife Susan Tripp, Robert Tripp (predeceased), & Kristen Tripp. Cherished grandmother of Zachary Tripp, Kaila & Lauren Tripp & Lauren Valenti. Dear sisters Pat Harrop Schumacher, Marggie Rogge and the late Joyce Barnes and dear brother the late Michael Harrop. Remembered by her many cousins, nieces & nephews and so many friends and neighbors that she touched. A loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and friend. JoAnne enjoyed spending time with her family and especially with her grandchildren. Mom never quit learning, she went back to college in her mid-40’s and finished her B.S. Degree in Psychology and went on to finish her Master’s degree in Education at the age of 50. She worked for the State of Washington as a case manager helping families, the elderly and the disabled. She was an athlete and coach in her younger years and enjoyed basketball, softball, baseball, swimming, golf and cross-country skiing. Mom enjoyed learning and doing many different types of beautiful craft projects. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and especially loved the color purple. She enjoyed spending time fishing in her little tin boat on Lake Cavanaugh. She was a dedicated sports fan (go Huskies) and enjoyed playing her fantasy football, basketball, and baseball leagues – she even won a few times. An avid reader, she enjoyed discussing books with her longtime book club friends. She was dedicated to helping those in need and was a volunteer for the March of Dimes, ARC of WA, Whatcom Literacy, and the Whatcom Chapter of the and did amazing work with the developmentally disabled throughout her life. She had a beautiful smile, a quick wit and a memorable laugh and she will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure of meeting her. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday April 6th 2019 at 3:00PM – 6:00PM at Semiahoo Park the Cannery Lodge located at 9261 Semiahoo Parkway Blaine Wa. For more information email us at [email protected] As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Cascade Connections http://cascadeconnections.org/ , Whatcom Literacy Council http://whatcomliteracy.org/ https://www.cancer.org/ or any in her name. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.