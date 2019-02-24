Joanne Elizabeth (Wiebe) Cadman, age 73, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019, in her home. A memorial service will be held at Rome Community Bible Church, 2720 Mount Baker Highway, Bellingham, WA 98226, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00pm. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Elizabeth Cadman.
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 24, 2019