Service Information
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham , WA 98225
(360)-656-5459
Memorial service
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
5732 Olson Road
Ferndale , WA

Joanne Marie (Shilleto) Graves, age 83, passed away in her home in Ferndale Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on February 28, 1936 Joanne was the fourth of five daughters born to Howard and Pearl (Moe) Shilleto in Ferndale. Joanne had many special memories of her childhood, being raised with love and the value of family. She graduated from Ferndale High School in 1954. In September 1954 Joanne married Stanley Graves, her best friend and partner for 65 years. Joanne and Stan enjoyed many summers commercial fishing in Olga Bay on Kodiak Island, where she not only was known for her great contributions to pot lucks but also for her fish picking skills. Joanne enjoyed traveling. She and Stan took many trips both in and out of the United States and for many years spent six weeks of the winter in Palm Desert. Everywhere Joanne went she meet new people and made many close friends. Joanne’s greatest joy in life was her family, if you spent anytime talking to her you would know the achievements of each of her seven grandchildren. Many trips were made to Kingston or Wenatchee always with a homemade pie or special treat in hand, where you would find Joanne cheering on the sidelines or applauding in the audience of sporting events, plays or band concerts of one of her seven grandchildren, never missing a special event. Joanne will be deeply missed by her family, friends and many who knew her. Joanne is survived by her husband Stanley, her children Wendy (Roy) Gegenhuber, Karen (Marc) Sather, Eric (Wendy) Graves her grandchildren Megan (Craig) Frank, Brian Gegenhuber, Hayden and Tor Sather, Carie, Brandon and Amy Graves and two great grandchildren, Mason and Taylor Frank. Her two sisters Charlette Rouse and Claudia (Robert) Unruh along with brother-in-law Robert (Evie) Graves and Sister-in-law Debbie (Gary) Holwegner. Numerous nieces and nephews and so many special long-time friends. The contributions Hospice made to making Joanne’s final days comfortable and the support provided to her family in making her passing at home a possibility will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Whatcom Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, June 21, 2019 at Cornerstone Church, 5732 Olson Road, Ferndale, Washington 98248. Please share your thoughts and memories of Joanne online at

Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019

