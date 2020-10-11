"Joe" Joaquin Joseph Gonzales
October 9, 2020
Lynden, Washington - Joaquin Joseph Gonzales (Joe) lost his battle with cancer 10/9/2020. He was born in San Francisco 6/29/1956 to Clara and Manuel Gonzales. His his early years were filled with great memories of living with family and spending time with grandparents. In his later youth his family moved to Stockton, CA and then to Texas. As an adult he lived 17 years in Las Vegas where he started a family with Carrie Smith and had Joseph & later moved to Blaine where they had son Robert. For the last 22 years were spent with wife Julie in Whatcom County where they spent time enjoying homeownership and all the fun that came with it. Julie and Joe loved to spend time together at the beach which included a memorable trip to Hawaii and many to the Oregon coast. One of Joe's passions in life was to be a weight lifter and at one point could deadlift 485 lbs. Joe's yard was his pride and joy as well as his job at Sampson Rope in Ferndale. Joe was a hard working man sometimes working 2 jobs and alway willing to help out family. He will always be remembered for having an easy going fun loving personality with a quick hi and a smile for anyone he met. He enjoyed spending time working on construction projects with his father in law Howard where he learned some of the "tricks" of the trade and had some dedicated "man" time. Proceeded in death by mother Clara Maxwell; father Manuel Gonzales; brother Robert Gonzales; and sister Teri Maxwell. Survived by wife Julie Gonzales; sons Joseph Smith; Robert Smith; sister in-law Michelle Gonzales; mother in-law Carol Wilson; father in-law Howard Wilson; sister in-law Cindy (Jerry) Urie; Delinda (Brad) Nicolet; Janelle (Kevin) Rutkowski; nieces Megan, Chloe, and Bailee. Also beloved kitty cat Lexi who will miss her bottled water and much love from her daddy. Small family memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fred Hutch Cancer Research https://www.fredhutch.org/en/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one.html