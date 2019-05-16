It is with sad hearts that we announce our Jodi Lynn Larson Davis left us unexpectedly and too soon on April 22, 2019. Jodi was born in Bellingham, WA on August 22, 1976. She grew up and attended schools in both Bellingham and Woodinville. She made friends wherever she went and was a good friend to all. She started working for Safeway in 2015 and was currently in management at the Issaquah store. Jodi told us often how much she loved her job, the customers, and the people she worked with. Jodi was preceded in death by brother Andy Aldrich, grandparents Marlene Gertzen Lape, and Victor and Margaret Larson. She is survived by her children Louis Janssen, Bryant Davis, and Elizabeth Davis; mother Renea Medema (John) Aldrich; father Jim (Marilyn) Larson; siblings Jennifer (Terry) McNatt, twin brother Clay (Heather) Larson, Tamara (Mike Joyner) Larson, John Michael Aldrich, John Bailey, and Alan Bailey; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including special cousin and friend, Heather Medema Phillips. Jodi, we all love you and will miss you forever. An outdoor celebration of life is planned for Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 28820 Orville Rd. E. Orting, WA. Her graveside service and reception will be held on May 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park - 5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA. To share your memories of Jodi, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 16, 2019