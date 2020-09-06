Joel DeVries

Joel passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. A lifelong resident of Lynden, Joel was born on October 14, 1976 to Rich and Pam DeVries. Joel was full of life and exuberated happiness to everyone he met. He found joy in the simple things; playing Mario on the Nintendo, listening to music on his tape deck at a very high volume, and watching his Dad mow the lawn. His two favorite days of the year were his birthday and Christmas, where he always received the most presents. More than anything else, Joel loved his family. As we mourn our loss, we will cherish our memories, remember the lessons he taught us, and rejoice that he is free of his physical limitations and can now sing and dance with Jesus. In addition to his parents, Joel is survived by his grandparents Frances TerWisscha and Scott and Ann DeVries. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Gerald TerWisscha. He is also survived by his siblings Mindy (Todd) Rignel, Robin (Troy) Taubenheim, and Jeff (Kate) DeVries, his nieces and nephew, Hayden, Hudson, Hattie, and Hawkins Taubenheim, as well as Henley, Adrie, and Parker DeVries. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to express our thanks and appreciation to his caregivers throughout the years, with a special thank you to Garden Path Family Home. Donations in honor of Joel can be made to Garden Path Inc. LLC in the c/o Mary Kiromo at 4917 Henley Street, Blaine WA 98230. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



