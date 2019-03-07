Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Peter Keiper. View Sign

03/07/1955 - 09/29/2008 The Day You Went Away (For Joel) The day you went away the sun refused to shine. I never thought I'd ever meet someone so true and kind. The day you went away I cried a million tears, and tucked away sweet memories to last throughout the years. The day you went away the world turned inside out. For you were the one who showed me what love was all about. The day you went away my heart was filled with pain. For I knew I'd never love again the day you went away.

