03/07/1955 - 09/29/2008 The Day You Went Away (For Joel) The day you went away the sun refused to shine. I never thought I'd ever meet someone so true and kind. The day you went away I cried a million tears, and tucked away sweet memories to last throughout the years. The day you went away the world turned inside out. For you were the one who showed me what love was all about. The day you went away my heart was filled with pain. For I knew I'd never love again the day you went away. © 2013 Mary Kezele Fall All Rights Reserved
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 7, 2020