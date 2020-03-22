John A. Mallow, of Lynden, WA, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on January 4, 1945. He proudly served his country in the Navy and had a long career at Intalco. In his younger years, he was an avid cyclist, known to ride 80 miles in a day. He will be remembered for his famous BBQ ribs, characteristic laugh and generosity with his nieces and nephews. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Leilani Mallow. No services per his request.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 22, 2020