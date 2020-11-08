1/1
John Allen Greenleaf
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Allen Greenleaf
September 6, 1950 - October 30, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - John Allen Greenleaf, 70 of Bellingham, WA passed away October 30, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was born September 1950 to Clement A. and Barbara F. Greenleaf in Everett, WA. John graduated from Darrington High School in 1968 and attended Western Washington State College. John is preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Barbara, as well as his sister, Holley. He is survived by daughters Sara, Jenny, and Molly and grandson, Christian. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, sports, political discussions, and photography. He was employed as a Food Service Manager for Saga Food Services from 1971-1983. He was grateful for his job as it allowed him to return to Bellingham with his family. After leaving Saga Foods, he followed his passion and opened his business of Greenleaf Photography, where he enjoyed capturing many special moments for our community until the companies closure in 1998. John was enjoying retirement prior to his passing. Per John's wishes, there will be no services held.
His daughters would like to express a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Medical Center and Hospice House for the loving care provided for our dad. Please share your thoughts and memories of John online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved