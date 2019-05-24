John Allen Odell, age 63 of Bellingham, WA passed away at Hospice House on May 10, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born December 19, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri and was adopted by Allen and Beverly Odell when he was six. John graduated from Ferndale High School in 1974 and worked mostly in construction in his earlier years before having a major stroke in 1985. He is survived by his mother, Beverly, of Bellingham and numerous cousins and friends. His father, Allen Odell, preceded him in death. A celebration of John’s life will be held at Hillcrest Church on Saturday, June 1st at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Church or Whatcom Hospice House. You may share your memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2019