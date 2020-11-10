1/1
John Aughe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Aughe
September 20, 1932 - November 5, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - John Clyde Aughe was born September 20th, 1932 in Ashland, Nebraska to Everett Aughe and Ruth (Hinds).
In 1974 Mr. Aughe married the love of his life, Ruth, in Bellingham, WA. He served in the United States Navy from 1950-1972. He proudly served in the Korean War & the Vietnam War. Upon leaving the military, he worked for the City of Ferndale's maintenance crew for many years until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his brothers Fred Aughe (wife Jackie) and Tom Aughe; his sisters, Dot Halderman (Jim) and Lonnie Muggy (Chuck); his step children, Mike Kassner, David Kassner (Carol), Dan Kassner and Janine Morvee (Ken); numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett & Ruth; his sister, Bobbie; his daughter, Wendy; and his son, John. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice. Online tribute at Https://youtu.be/BQ7Ebg9jy_A


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved