John Aughe
September 20, 1932 - November 5, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - John Clyde Aughe was born September 20th, 1932 in Ashland, Nebraska to Everett Aughe and Ruth (Hinds).
In 1974 Mr. Aughe married the love of his life, Ruth, in Bellingham, WA. He served in the United States Navy from 1950-1972. He proudly served in the Korean War & the Vietnam War. Upon leaving the military, he worked for the City of Ferndale's maintenance crew for many years until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his brothers Fred Aughe (wife Jackie) and Tom Aughe; his sisters, Dot Halderman (Jim) and Lonnie Muggy (Chuck); his step children, Mike Kassner, David Kassner (Carol), Dan Kassner and Janine Morvee (Ken); numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett & Ruth; his sister, Bobbie; his daughter, Wendy; and his son, John. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice. Online tribute at Https://youtu.be/BQ7Ebg9jy_A