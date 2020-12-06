1/1
John Byron Halpin
1947 - 2020
John Byron Halpin
June 3, 1947 - November 30, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - John Byron Halpin passed away on Monday November 30th at home with his wife and best friend (Marilyn) by his side. Born on June 3rd, 1947 in Philly. He grew up on Philly Cheese Steaks and Hoagies. He lived most of his life in the Bellingham area, working at Hardware Sales for 30 years. John is Survived by his his wife, Marilyn. His 5 kids, Coby (Hillary), Cory, Rhett (Destinee), Jason (Carey Ann), and Tamara (Tony). He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. He was also the oldest of 11 siblings. Above all else he was a world traveler, spending time in Alaska, Mexico, and Southeast Asia.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerns Funeral Chapel
4131 Hannegan Rd #106
Bellingham, WA 98226
(360) 734-0070
Memories & Condolences

December 5, 2020
John will be dearly missed. He was one of a kind and loved by all. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Doreen, Steve, Lana & Jasper
Doreen E Stinson
Friend
