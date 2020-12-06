John Byron Halpin

June 3, 1947 - November 30, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - John Byron Halpin passed away on Monday November 30th at home with his wife and best friend (Marilyn) by his side. Born on June 3rd, 1947 in Philly. He grew up on Philly Cheese Steaks and Hoagies. He lived most of his life in the Bellingham area, working at Hardware Sales for 30 years. John is Survived by his his wife, Marilyn. His 5 kids, Coby (Hillary), Cory, Rhett (Destinee), Jason (Carey Ann), and Tamara (Tony). He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. He was also the oldest of 11 siblings. Above all else he was a world traveler, spending time in Alaska, Mexico, and Southeast Asia.





