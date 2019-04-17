Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Hoggarth. View Sign

As his faith would have it, in the early morning hours of Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, John Ernest Hoggarth went to be reunited with his wife, Carmen Hoggarth, passing away peacefully in his sleep at Whatcom Hospice House. John was born May 1, 1922, on a farm in Hannaford, ND to Ernest L. and Elizabeth A. (Jeardeau) Hoggarth. He was a proud veteran of both WWII and the Korean Wars. He enlisted in the Navy immediately following the attack on Pearl Harbor, while working at Boeing in Seattle. He then completed the remainder of his 22 years of service in the Air Force. He leaves behind family and friends who loved and appreciated his loyalty and incredible sense of humor, which he displayed until the end. He always had a story. John is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carmen L. (Drake) Hoggarth, his siblings Murray Hoggarth, Alice Setzer and Joe Hoggarth. John is survived by two sons, daughters-in-law, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held on April 19th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Enterprise Cemetery, Ferndale, WA. All are welcome to celebrate the life of this kind and generous man of God. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Whatcom Hospice Foundation (2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225). To share your memories of John, please visit

As his faith would have it, in the early morning hours of Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, John Ernest Hoggarth went to be reunited with his wife, Carmen Hoggarth, passing away peacefully in his sleep at Whatcom Hospice House. John was born May 1, 1922, on a farm in Hannaford, ND to Ernest L. and Elizabeth A. (Jeardeau) Hoggarth. He was a proud veteran of both WWII and the Korean Wars. He enlisted in the Navy immediately following the attack on Pearl Harbor, while working at Boeing in Seattle. He then completed the remainder of his 22 years of service in the Air Force. He leaves behind family and friends who loved and appreciated his loyalty and incredible sense of humor, which he displayed until the end. He always had a story. John is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carmen L. (Drake) Hoggarth, his siblings Murray Hoggarth, Alice Setzer and Joe Hoggarth. John is survived by two sons, daughters-in-law, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held on April 19th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Enterprise Cemetery, Ferndale, WA. All are welcome to celebrate the life of this kind and generous man of God. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Whatcom Hospice Foundation (2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225). To share your memories of John, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close