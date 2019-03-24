Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Earl Ingmanson. View Sign

J. Earl Ingmanson passed away in Bellingham on March 10, surrounded by family. Born in East Orange, NJ, he was a WWII era veteran and held degrees in Anthropology from Yale (1948) and a Masters in Psychology from Northern Colorado (1981). After graduate studies at the University of Arizona, he joined the National Park Service as a museum curator and archaeologist. His work took him and his family to Yellowstone, Effigy Mounds, Ocmulgee, and Mesa Verde National Park, retiring as Chief of Research & Ruins Stabilization in 1980. Earl made a second career in Counseling, living briefly in New Mexico before settling in Bellingham in 1986. Locally, he worked for the Private Industry Council in Mt Vernon and became active in the community, volunteering with the local courts and the Audubon Society, and taking classes through the ALL program at WWU. Earl and Margaret, his wife of 64 years, traveled widely in their RV and visited their daughters across the country and around the world. He was a committed learner and avid reader throughout his life. Margaret passed away in 2017. Earl is survived by his brother Dale, daughters Myra, Chris, Ellen and Katherine, sons-in-law Ron and Alex, and grandchildren Christopher, Marianna and Margaret.

