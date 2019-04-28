Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Eugene Roe. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

John E. Roe, age 74, of Blaine, Washington passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. He was born August 4, 1944 in Kalamzoo, Michigan to parents Donald Eugene and Clara Mae (Anson) Cox. His mother married Allan Roe and John was adopted by his step-father. John left Michigan in 1973 and move to Washington State. John met Barbara Bye on February 10, 1980 and were married December 10, 1980 in Bellingham, and they were married 38 years. John was preceded in death by his parents Allan Roe in May 31, 2017, Clara Roe in July 2, 2018, step-son, Daniel Bye in March 21, 2010. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; step daughter Michelle Loewen (Rick) of Custer, Washington; sister-in-law, Diane Armstrong, of Bellingham, Washington; brother-in-law, Robert Armstrong, of Bellingham, Washington; brother, Tom and his son Tommy Roe of Kalamzoo, Michigan , Brother Robert Roe (Gail) of Franklin, Tennessee, he has 2 sons and grandchildren, nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews. John like to fish and watch the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, and teams from Michigan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Northwood Alliance Church, 580 "C" Street, Blaine, Washington with a graveside service following at 3:30 PM at Lakeside Cemetery on the Pangborn Road, Lynden with Pastor Charles Gibson officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham and the staff at the Whatcom Hospice House, Bellingham for their care they give John. Please share your thoughts and memories of John online at,

John E. Roe, age 74, of Blaine, Washington passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. He was born August 4, 1944 in Kalamzoo, Michigan to parents Donald Eugene and Clara Mae (Anson) Cox. His mother married Allan Roe and John was adopted by his step-father. John left Michigan in 1973 and move to Washington State. John met Barbara Bye on February 10, 1980 and were married December 10, 1980 in Bellingham, and they were married 38 years. John was preceded in death by his parents Allan Roe in May 31, 2017, Clara Roe in July 2, 2018, step-son, Daniel Bye in March 21, 2010. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; step daughter Michelle Loewen (Rick) of Custer, Washington; sister-in-law, Diane Armstrong, of Bellingham, Washington; brother-in-law, Robert Armstrong, of Bellingham, Washington; brother, Tom and his son Tommy Roe of Kalamzoo, Michigan , Brother Robert Roe (Gail) of Franklin, Tennessee, he has 2 sons and grandchildren, nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews. John like to fish and watch the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, and teams from Michigan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Northwood Alliance Church, 580 "C" Street, Blaine, Washington with a graveside service following at 3:30 PM at Lakeside Cemetery on the Pangborn Road, Lynden with Pastor Charles Gibson officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham and the staff at the Whatcom Hospice House, Bellingham for their care they give John. Please share your thoughts and memories of John online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close