John E. Roe, age 74, of Blaine, Washington passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. He was born August 4, 1944 in Kalamzoo, Michigan to parents Donald Eugene and Clara Mae (Anson) Cox. His mother married Allan Roe and John was adopted by his step-father. John left Michigan in 1973 and move to Washington State. John met Barbara Bye on February 10, 1980 and were married December 10, 1980 in Bellingham, and they were married 38 years. John was preceded in death by his parents Allan Roe in May 31, 2017, Clara Roe in July 2, 2018, step-son, Daniel Bye in March 21, 2010. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; step daughter Michelle Loewen (Rick) of Custer, Washington; sister-in-law, Diane Armstrong, of Bellingham, Washington; brother-in-law, Robert Armstrong, of Bellingham, Washington; brother, Tom and his son Tommy Roe of Kalamzoo, Michigan , Brother Robert Roe (Gail) of Franklin, Tennessee, he has 2 sons and grandchildren, nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews. John like to fish and watch the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, and teams from Michigan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Northwood Alliance Church, 580 "C" Street, Blaine, Washington with a graveside service following at 3:30 PM at Lakeside Cemetery on the Pangborn Road, Lynden with Pastor Charles Gibson officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham and the staff at the Whatcom Hospice House, Bellingham for their care they give John. Please share your thoughts and memories of John online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019