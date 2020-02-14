John Evan Osborne, Jr., age 83, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Bellingham. John was born on October 10, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John and Theola (VanSeters) Osborne. John became a brick mason in Utah and continued his work when he moved to Washington State. John spent most of his career working as a brick mason at Alcoa Aluminum (Intalco). When John wasn’t working, he enjoyed boating in the San Juan Islands, water skiing, fishing, camping, geology, road trips, strong coffee with lots of cream and spending time with his family including his four grandkids. He was preceded in death by his brother Van Osborne and is survived by his wife Connie; children, Julie Osborne; Darin Osborne and Angela Harvill; four grandchildren; sisters, Linda Packard and Margie Smith; brothers, Richard and Robert Osborne; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice House. A celebration of John’s life will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 17th at Westford’s Broadway Hall, 1300 Broadway. You may share your memories of John at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 14, 2020