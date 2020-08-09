John died on July 30, 2020 at home under the auspices of Whatcom Hospice House along with loving care from his wife, Jane, two of his daughters and a dear family friend. John was born in Brackley, England to Charles Edward Sims and Edith Sutton Sims. His family moved to many places in England, but John considered Lancashire his home. As a young man, John immigrated first to Canada, then to the U.S. At Grumman in NY, John worked as an aerospace engineer, his joy being his work on the lunar module. During his time at Grumman, John was offered a chance to work at Boeing in Seattle for six weeks, which turned into two years. During this time, he and Jane fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. In 1985 John retired from Grumman and headed back west. After traveling the country for two years in a motor home, John and Jane settled in a log cabin on five acres in Deming, Washington. John loved his valley and made friends with everyone. It’s often said that John Sims never met a stranger! John leaves his wife, Jane and five daughters, Jane Sims Rotunno (Michele), Lisa Bonacci (Greg), Anita Sims, Helen Surdi (Vince), Claire Chouanière (Dennis VanderYacht), 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Marc Chouanière and grandson Joshua Klick. John also leaves behind his extra special friend and ski buddy, Tim Lucy and wonderful friend and nurse extraordinaire, Maureen Cleveland.



