John Frederick Boettner passed away on September 5, 2019, in Indio, California, at age 67. John was the eldest son of Donald H. Boettner and Patricia Hogan Boettner. John grew up in Bellingham. He attended Western Washington University and the University of Washington. John was a passionate scientist. He gave thirty years of service to the State of Washington as a Fisheries Biologist and Habitat Protection Specialist with the Department of Fisheries/Fish & Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. In his twenties, John was active as a youth counselor in the Catholic Youth Organization. John touched many lives in that activity, which he valued deeply. John was proudly progressive in his politics and enjoyed debate. He gave generously of his time and money to those trying to protect native species and their habitat. John enjoyed ?shing, bird hunting (especially with Midwest cousins), bicycling, woodworking, artistry, playing guitar and travel. Although John was in the high desert during the last few years for his health, he spent most of his time living, recreating and working on or near the waters of the Salish Sea. He will be missed by many friends and colleagues. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters Mary Terese and Julianna, brother Karl and nieces, Gabrielle and Clara Rose. An Open House Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 11th from Noon to 3 at Ivar’s Salmon House on Lake Union in Seattle, WA. Please join us. Bring your memories, your stories and we shall toast John and celebrate his life.

