Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Underwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John H. Underwood, retired professor emeritus of Spanish and Linguistics at Western Washington University, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was born in Summerland, British Columbia to Mr. and Mrs. Blair Underwood. His family moved to Mesa, Arizona when he was a child. John received his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University and was awarded the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, which he used to study linguistics at Cornell University. At the age of 27, John seized an opportunity offered by the State Department to live and teach linguistics in Spain, where he met his wife, Monica. The two married after just three months and enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 49 years. The couple lived for several years in San Sebastian, Spain, before traveling to the United States, where John earned a Ph.D. in linguistics at UCLA. As a professor, John was an innovator, always seeking new ways to use computers and media to teach the universals of language to others. His passion, however, was counseling and supporting his students. John gave generously of his time, helping his students with patience and humor, many of whom remained in contact with him throughout his life. As a husband and father, John was dedicated, loving and kind. John had a curiosity for life and learning that he shared with his children and grandchildren. He faced life’s challenges with strength and positivity, and shared smiles with everyone to his very last day. John is survived by his loving wife Monica, his two children, John and Cristina, their spouses Monica and Mike, and his three grandchildren Isabella, Maya and Luke. At John’s request, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life.

John H. Underwood, retired professor emeritus of Spanish and Linguistics at Western Washington University, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was born in Summerland, British Columbia to Mr. and Mrs. Blair Underwood. His family moved to Mesa, Arizona when he was a child. John received his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University and was awarded the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, which he used to study linguistics at Cornell University. At the age of 27, John seized an opportunity offered by the State Department to live and teach linguistics in Spain, where he met his wife, Monica. The two married after just three months and enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 49 years. The couple lived for several years in San Sebastian, Spain, before traveling to the United States, where John earned a Ph.D. in linguistics at UCLA. As a professor, John was an innovator, always seeking new ways to use computers and media to teach the universals of language to others. His passion, however, was counseling and supporting his students. John gave generously of his time, helping his students with patience and humor, many of whom remained in contact with him throughout his life. As a husband and father, John was dedicated, loving and kind. John had a curiosity for life and learning that he shared with his children and grandchildren. He faced life’s challenges with strength and positivity, and shared smiles with everyone to his very last day. John is survived by his loving wife Monica, his two children, John and Cristina, their spouses Monica and Mike, and his three grandchildren Isabella, Maya and Luke. At John’s request, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close