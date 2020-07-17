John H. Meurs was born in Groessen, the Netherlands to Josephina & Peter Meurs. The family immigrated to Canada in 1956 and John moved to Bellingham in 1990. He was proceeded in death by two sisters, Jo Ann and Henny, and his loving dog Annie. John is survived by his beloved mother, Josephina Meurs (99), his daughter Nadine and grandson Wade; his loving wife of 30 years, Theresa Meurs along with stepson John Hutson and grandsons Eli and Jaiden Hutson. He is also survived by his sisters Rene, Jose, Mary and Collette and his only brother Peter. John leaves many nieces and nephews, especially David and Stephen who he spent much time with over the years. John was a man of great faith in Jesus Christ. He was highly intelligent and hand many talents. John was a fourth generation Dutch Mason and a talented carpenter and woodworker. He never had an idle moment and was always inventing something in his mind or with his hands. John had a great sense of humor and a radiant smile. His laugh was infectious and the warmth and twinkle in his eyes were heartfelt. Our lives are richer because of him. We are sure he is enjoying the “glory and joy” of the Lord, while they discuss “end times” and what’s going to happen with all the wood he left behind! Services will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity
