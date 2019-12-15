Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Leonard Leemon. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

John was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. John was born in Bellingham, WA to John and Lillian (Brock) Leemon. He passed away December 6, 2019 from natural causes at his home in Ferndale. He is survived by two sons, Mathew and Shawn Leemon of Bellingham; parents, John Patrick Leemon and Lillian Leemon; brother, David Leemon (Gwen); and sister, Suzanne Smith - all of Bellingham; and sister, Teresa Stuart (Dan) of Ecuador; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. John graduated from Meridian High School in 1991. He became a petroleum inspector and worked at this trade for many years and was employed by Intertek of Bellingham at the time of his death. He enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, movies, music, and attending concerts. He was skilled and helped others with computer and car repair problems. John was always willing to go out of his way to help his parents and friends whenever they needed any assistance. John had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. He was also one of the rare people who was always happy to see the good fortune of others and enjoy their success. He will be missed greatly. A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00PM at Moles Farewell Tributes (2465 Lakeway Dr. Bellingham). Please share your memories of John at

John was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. John was born in Bellingham, WA to John and Lillian (Brock) Leemon. He passed away December 6, 2019 from natural causes at his home in Ferndale. He is survived by two sons, Mathew and Shawn Leemon of Bellingham; parents, John Patrick Leemon and Lillian Leemon; brother, David Leemon (Gwen); and sister, Suzanne Smith - all of Bellingham; and sister, Teresa Stuart (Dan) of Ecuador; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. John graduated from Meridian High School in 1991. He became a petroleum inspector and worked at this trade for many years and was employed by Intertek of Bellingham at the time of his death. He enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, movies, music, and attending concerts. He was skilled and helped others with computer and car repair problems. John was always willing to go out of his way to help his parents and friends whenever they needed any assistance. John had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. He was also one of the rare people who was always happy to see the good fortune of others and enjoy their success. He will be missed greatly. A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00PM at Moles Farewell Tributes (2465 Lakeway Dr. Bellingham). Please share your memories of John at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close