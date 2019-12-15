John was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. John was born in Bellingham, WA to John and Lillian (Brock) Leemon. He passed away December 6, 2019 from natural causes at his home in Ferndale. He is survived by two sons, Mathew and Shawn Leemon of Bellingham; parents, John Patrick Leemon and Lillian Leemon; brother, David Leemon (Gwen); and sister, Suzanne Smith - all of Bellingham; and sister, Teresa Stuart (Dan) of Ecuador; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. John graduated from Meridian High School in 1991. He became a petroleum inspector and worked at this trade for many years and was employed by Intertek of Bellingham at the time of his death. He enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, movies, music, and attending concerts. He was skilled and helped others with computer and car repair problems. John was always willing to go out of his way to help his parents and friends whenever they needed any assistance. John had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. He was also one of the rare people who was always happy to see the good fortune of others and enjoy their success. He will be missed greatly. A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00PM at Moles Farewell Tributes (2465 Lakeway Dr. Bellingham). Please share your memories of John at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 15, 2019