Mike Daley passed away on January 27, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. Memorials may be made to Hope House in Bellingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Assumption in Bellingham followed by a reception at the church. A 1:00 pm graveside service with military honors will be held at Bayview Cemetery. View the complete obituary and share your memories of Mike with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 3, 2020