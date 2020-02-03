John M. "Mike" Daley

Guest Book
  • "My condolences are extended as you mourn the loss of your..."
Service Information
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-734-1717
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
Bellingham, AZ
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Bayview Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mike Daley passed away on January 27, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. Memorials may be made to Hope House in Bellingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Assumption in Bellingham followed by a reception at the church. A 1:00 pm graveside service with military honors will be held at Bayview Cemetery. View the complete obituary and share your memories of Mike with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
bullet ASU bullet Tulane University bullet University of Texas
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.