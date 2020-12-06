John Michaelson

November 11, 1939 - November 2, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - John Gerard Michaelson passed away November 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Seattle, WA to Pearl (Shea) and Emil Michaelson. He served in the Coast Guard from 1957 to 1965. John attended Seattle U, graduating with a degree in Chemistry. He worked at the Hanford Nuclear Site, the Boeing Co. and retired from Intalco Aluminum Co. (Alcoa) after 25 years. He married Dorie Ellen Capela on August 12, 1967 in Bellevue, WA. They had two sons, Eric (Daniela) and Blake (Charlotte). Although John was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 52, he was determined to go on living the best he could with his loving wife. He loved to travel, hike, bike, ski and play tennis. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren Quinn, Delaney, Johnny and Luca. As a family, we are thankful John is no longer in pain, facing daily struggle; as a strong Christian we know he's safe in heaven. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life is tentatively set for January 12,2021 at 1:00 pm at Northlake Community Church, 1471 McLeod Road, Bellingham, WA 98226. Please contact the church at (360) 671-9500 to confirm this date. John very specifically requested, in lieu of flowers, family and friends would consider donating to the following charities: Northlake Community Church, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Whatcom Humane Society.





