John “Pat” Rosch was born in Bellingham at St Jorseph’s hospital on 4/23/1960 to John P.W. and Barbara Ann Rosch. He was graduate of BHS class of ‘78 and attended Bellingham Vo-Tech. Over his long career, he was a journeyman Pressman, worked in construction, but was most proud of his work as a martial arts instructor and owner of multiple Tae Kwon Do schools in both Whatcom and Skagit counties, holding a master black belt title. He enjoyed motorcycle riding , sailing, scuba diving and hunting of all kinds but especially pheasant hunting with his dad and dog, Zen. He is survived by his son, Brian A. Rosch of Caldwell, ID; parents, John and Barb of Bellingham; sister, Lisa Guthrie of Maui, HI and sister, Melinda Person of Issaquah, WA. Pat is preceded in death by his daughter, Cara Danielle. Private memorial to be held by family and close friends, time and location to be determined.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 17, 2019