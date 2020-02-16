Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Pen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

100 Years John Pen January 20, 1920 February 9, 2020. John was born to Herman and Maggie (Kortlever) Pen . On March 13, 1946 he married Dolly Lambert and move to Sumas. John was preceded in death by his parents, 9 brothers and sisters, 2 sons John Roger, and an infant son. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Dolly, and sons Thomas, Richard (Christine), Randy (Jane) Pen, daughter Gloria Kallio, and numerous Grand, and Great grandchildren, his youngest brother Cornelius (Jack) Pen, and sister-in-law Gladys Pen. John loved sharing the Bible with everyone, as one of Jehovahs Witnesses. A memorial will be held Saturday February 22nd, 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 8075 Goodwin Rd. Everson WA. All are invited.

