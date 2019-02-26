John Robert Koste

John Koste, 56, passed on Thursday from complications from a stroke. John is survived by his mother, Elvira Koste, two adult daughters: Amanda and Megan, and extended family. A longtime resident of Northwest Bellingham, many neighbors and friends will miss him greatly. He was a caring man whose grouchiness made us laugh inside, a good son, and a loving father. God bless all who are touched by this loss. ([email protected] for wake info)
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
