John Svedin, age 93 of Custer, passed away on June 13th, 2020. John was born Nov. 21, 1926 in Custer, to Elise and August Svedin. He graduated from Ferndale High School, then entered the Army during WWII. He became a shipwright in the 50’s until retirement. He loved learning and family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, son Owen and daughter Sonja. He is survived by his sisters, Inez Tongret, Aureen Horenstein, June Adler; children, Molly (Larry) Clark, Peter (Allison) Svedin, Debra Pitman, Evan (Patty) Svedin; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.



