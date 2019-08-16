John Stafford, age 80, passed away in Bellingham on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born April 20, 1939 in Evanston, IL to Richard and Jane Stafford. John and his wife Ellen retired to Bellingham in 2004. For many years John enjoyed singing in the choir at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and he was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard. John is survived by his loving wife Ellen, daughter Jennifer Stafford (Ethan O’Brien), son John Stafford, Jr. (Goli), grandchildren Ryan and Kaylin, sister Jane, sister-in-law Elizabeth, and many loving relatives and friends. A committal service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 1 PM on Sunday, August 18th. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 16, 2019