John William Havland, age 82, passed away at United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley on October 26, 2019. A Remembrance Service will be held at Christ the King Bellingham, 4173 Meridian St. in Bellingham, at 2 PM on Tuesday, November 5th. Reception following at the church. Pastor Grant Fishbook will be officiating. Memorials may be made to CTK Bellingham or Support Officer Community Care. View complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 30, 2019