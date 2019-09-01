Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon B. Strong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jon B. Strong passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on August 13, 2019. He was born July 29, 1947 in Eugene, Oregon, and moved the following year to Anchorage, Alaska where he graduated magna cum laude from Alaska Methodist University. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and continued to be active in community service throughout his life. Jon was someone you could always rely on to lend a hand whenever needed, and did so with his trademark enthusiasm. Ever generous, he was able to bless others with the gift of life through the donation of vital organs, a small gift in his tragic and unexpected passing. Jon had a long career in sales, most recently brought his expertise as a valued member of the Whatcom Business Alliance staff. Jon married his high school sweetheart, Stephanie, and celebrated 49 years of marriage in June; they have two daughters Emily Frazier and Megan Vogler, and four grandchildren. He was a caring and hard working husband, father, and grandfather, a faithful supporter and encourager in all his loved ones' endeavors. Jon's Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, September 11th, 1pm at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal. We look forward to honoring Jon with good company and great stories. You can see a more complete obituary and also share memories here: https://tinyurl.com/y3ue7r3h In lieu of flowers, consider supporting Stephanie in this unexpected loss: https://tinyurl.com/y2a6mo6v Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 1, 2019

