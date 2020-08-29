Jonah Walter Marriott was born in Reno, Nevada on April 14th, 1986 along with his twin brother Jacob. He passed away on August 7th, 2020. As toddlers, they were adopted by Doug and Darcy Marriott along with their sisters Jessica and Joanna, and spent the majority of their youth playing in the woods, raising pigs, cows, chickens and taking care of some ornery horses. He and his brothers built rope swings, which may or may not have been made out of baling twine, played “tree tag”, which sometimes involved jumping out of a tree and catching the branches on the way down, and sometimes it meant missing the branches… Jonah spent his youth playing as tough and hard as a boy could. He was fearless and enjoyed life. At about 16, he moved in with his sister Jennifer and her family. He went to Nooksack Valley High School and worked part time for his brother in law building houses. They had a great time with him and his brother’s in Hawaii that year. No one that was on that trip, can ever hear Fuel “Had a bad day again” without fond memories of our time in Maui. Unfortunately, life became complicated for Jonah, his later teenage years weren’t easy for him, and life hadn’t done him any favors. We would have loved for us to end this obituary with how Jonah had persevered and overcome the obstacles in life, but unfortunately, that is not the case. Jonah’s struggles with drugs and alcohol ultimately cost him his life at the young age of 34. Jonah is survived by his son Aiden Mueller and son Dasen Staton. He is also survived by his twin brother Jacob, his sister’s Jessica Willis (Joe), Joanna Marriott, and April Cronk, Sister’s Jennifer Perry (John), Jamie Laird (Rusty), Jeanna Sieving (Royce), Jerika Semykozov, Janie Marriott, Jelissa Marriott, and Jandi Marriott. Brother’s Joseph Marriott, Josh Marriott, Jason Marriott (Rosie), Justin Marriott (Heather) and Jay Marriott. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He is also survived by his biological mom Lani Kieffer, Parents Darcy Marriott and Doug Marriott, Grandmother Janice Morgan and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Grandfather Gene Morgan, and Grandparents Harmon and Evelyn Marriott. The family will hold a private service for Jonah on Saturday, August 29th. We will all miss you Jonah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store