Jonathan Gale Dubiel passed away on November 28, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born August 6, 1947 to Edward and Francis Dubiel, in Wareham, MA where he lived during his formative years. He spent his childhood biking from fishing hole to fishing hole, playing baseball, and enjoying the beaches of Plymouth while discovering his first true love: Boston sports. After graduating from Tabor Academy, he attended the University of Massachusetts, earning a BA in marketing. In 1970, he rode his motorcycle out to the Pacific Northwest and never left. He settled in Glacier and worked for the Forest Service before eventually joining Puget Sound Energy, where he remained until his retirement in 2002. In 1974 he married Karen Hamilton and they had two children, Persis and Simon. Jon was a devoted father, his children the passion of his life. He supported and mentored them in whatever they participated in, seldom missing a game or event. In 1989, Jon married Patricia Formway and together they moved to Bellingham where they embraced raising the children. Once the nest was empty they discovered boating in the San Juan Islands, and spent summers exploring, crabbing, and searching for whales. When he wasn’t on the water or watching New England sports, he could be found in his garage polishing his “Little Red Corvette.” Throughout his life, his love of Boston sports endured: his last road trip led him to Fenway Park and to Gillette Stadium. Jon was a devoted Father and Husband. He will be forever missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his wife Patricia Dubiel, daughter Persis Dubiel, son Simon Dubiel, Simon's wife Tanya and their children Jaxon and Brynlee. He also leaves behind his best four legged friend Rugby.

