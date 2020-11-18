1/1
Jordan A. Blankenship
1998 - 2020
Jordan A. Blankenship
May 19, 1998 - November 12, 2020
Skagit County, Washington - Jordan A. Blankenship, age 22, passed away after being struck by a vehicle on November 12, 2020 in Skagit County. He was born May 19, 1998 in Bellingham. Jordan graduated from Blaine High School and was a lifetime resident of Whatcom County. Jordan really loved working in construction. He was caring and devoted to his family and to all of his many friends. He loved building relationships with new people who became like family to him. Jordan is survived by his mother, Deborah M. Blankenship, grandparents Carol (John) Heyser, and many loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20th at 1 PM at Rome Community, 2720 Mount Baker Highway, Bellingham, WA 98226. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bellingham Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Rome Community
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
