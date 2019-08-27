Joe Concepcion, age 85, passed away on Saturday, August 24th in Bellingham. He was born March 8, 1934 in Hagatna, Guam. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years. He married Maria “Mary” Alonso Fernandez on September 28, 1957 in Mary’s hometown of Anciles, Leon, Spain. Joe and Mary permanently moved to the U.S. in 1966. He enjoyed cooking, music, gardening and home improvement. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of cars and zest for life. In 2017 Joe and Mary moved to Bellingham to be closer to their daughter Rose. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary, daughters Rose Concepcion and husband Roberto Mossier, Teresa Saavedra and grandchildren Chantal and Antonio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption, 2117 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 29th. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 27, 2019