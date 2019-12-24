Guest Book View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Jose “Joey” Luis Ortiz, age 57 of Ferndale, passed away at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He is remembered as a quiet, simple, and sweet man. Joey was an excellent carpenter. Joey was born in Bellingham on July 22, 1962 to parents Narciso and Guadalupe (Salas) Ortiz. He grew up in the Lynden area attending Lynden High School. After high school he moved to Othello working for Lamb Weston Connell potato processing before returning to Whatcom County after about ten years. While back in Whatcom County he worked various jobs before settling in at Bellingham Cold Storage as a fork lift driver. Joey loved fishing and watching football and baseball. He was often called on to help fix just about anything. Joey is survived by his special friend Candace, mother Guadalupe, sisters Olga (Gerry) Gutierrez of Othello, Washington and Paula (Oberlin) Salazar of Dallas, Texas; brothers Narciso Ortiz of DeRidder, Louisiana and Ricardo Ortiz of Dallas, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. He is preceded in death by his brother Pete Ortiz and father Narciso Ortiz. You are invited for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be held Friday, December 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lynden followed by interment in Lynden Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

