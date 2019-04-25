Joseph E. Emery, age 64, of Bellingham, Washington, passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2019, surrounded by his children. Joe was born on October 13, 1954, in Portland, Oregon, to Naomi Jane Epler and Joseph Ellsworth Emery. Joe is survived by his seven children Justin Dierks, Joseph Emery, Jayme Emery, Jayson Emery, Lacey Robinson, Jordan Emery and Jon Michael Emery, ten grandchildren and his brother Perry Johnston of Beaverton, Oregon, and nephew Terry Jaun. He adored his three pugs Sarah, Artie and Abby. Joe was a highly skilled mechanic and craftsman. His death will be felt throughout the community as he was always helping and providing guidance in his field of expertise. His passions and hobbies included being a "Master Mechanic" for a dear friend, Dr. John Stephens of the Dodge Brothers car club, working on his classic cars, spending countless hours at his "sidekick" son Jayme's house working on his latest projects and frequently surprising his daughter at work to take her to lunch. Road trips became frequent as Joe had sons who travel for work and he gladly drop what he was doing to ride along and be a part of the adventure. Joe stretched every last bit of himself to every other child and grandchild to help with any of their projects or hurdles. Joe's family will be having a celebration of life on Saturday, June 1st. If you knew Joe, and would like to attend, please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 25, 2019