Joe was born in Chelyan, West Virginia; the first child of Jesse E. McClain and his wife Bernice Eastham McClain. He joined the Naval Reserve in 1948, and went on to serve as an officer in the US Navy until his discharge in 1964. He then made a career at United Parcel Service as a Real Estate manager until his retirement in 1990. After retirement he and his wife Anne relocated to Bellingham, where he sang in the Whatcom Chorale, and became a strong supporter of the Bellingham Music Festival as well as the local United Way and Habitat for Humanity. He was also an active member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Navy League. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years Anne Van Hoose McClain. He is survived by their three children, Anne Elizabeth, Eva and John, as well as four grandchildren, Roger Brown, Melissa McGhee, Sofia Kader and Tarik Kader. He is much missed by us all. A Celebration of Life will be held at Moles Farewell Tributes in Bellingham on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. To share your memories of Joe, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019