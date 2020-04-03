Joseph K. Miller, age 87, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born January 27, 1933 in Driftwood, PA to Frank and Cecilia Miller. While serving in the US Navy he met Kyoko Yoshikawa. They married January 5, 1959 in Fukuoka, Japan. Joe worked for many years at Intalco Aluminum. He enjoyed deer hunting, fly fishing, and spending time with his family and his dogs. He was also a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan until the end. Joe was preceded in death by infant daughters Linda Miller and Deborah Miller, brothers Frank Jr. and John and sister Lorraine. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kyoko Miller, daughter Diana (Tom) Greive, sister-in-law Fumiko Graves, nephew Michael Little, niece Vivian Little, and many loving relatives and friends. Joe was laid to rest with the Catholic burial rite and military honors at Bayview Cemetery. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 3, 2020