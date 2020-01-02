Joseph Fuchs, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. He was born August 27, 1930 in Fulton, NY. Joe was the chief librarian for the United Nations in New York, NY. He enjoyed traveling, cruises, gardening, and creating children’s toys made of wood. Joe was a kind and gentle man and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his son Joey and former wife Lucrezia. Joe is survived by his loving wife Marjie, sons Michael and Hannes, four grandchildren, former wife Rose-Marie, Marjie’s daughters Deborah and Patti, and many loving relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 2, 2020