Jokes will be a little less funny, and definitely cleaner, as a true comedian - “Steamin’ Joe Tieman” - left this world on May 18th 2020 at the age of 80. If you met him, you would never forget him. He lived to make you laugh and he did that often. Joe was born 2nd of 5 children to Ruth and Rolland “Buzz” Tieman on December 30, 1939. He attended Marietta Elementary, Whatcom Jr High and Bellingham High School, graduating in 1957. Joe had a lot of buddies from school and cherished those friendships through much of his life. In 1960 Joe joined the Marine reserves and three years later fully enlisted for a total of over 6 years of service. While enlisted, Joe married Carolee Jarvis in December of 1964. Joe discharged as a Sergeant E5 a few months after his son, Buzz, was born the summer of 1966. Joe enjoyed his military time and had many stories of the antics and drills. As a civilian, Joe worked for his Dad painting and later formed his own painting company, “Tieman Painting” that later became “Proud Painting”. He also had many friends from his painting days and, oh boy - the characters and daily comedy was worthy of its own show. In 1968 Joe and Carolee had their 2nd child, Crissy, and the four lived on Racine street as the kids grew up. In 1987 Joe and Carolee divorced and Joe remained a bachelor until 2014 when he married Neneng Baldago. Neneng was a good companion to Joe in his later years. Joe had more lives than a cat, and had several life threatening injuries over the last 25 years. He was so tough, he defied the odds and regained as much ability and function as was possible considering the severity. Joe used to say, “you couldn’t kill me with an axe”, and set out to prove it. The last few months took a hard toll on Joe as he quickly lost his mental and physical abilities and lost his fight to recover. Joe was proceeded in death by his mother and father, many aunts and uncles and a sister, Sally. Joe is survived by: his sisters, Alice (Larry) Harvey and Ruthie (Gary) Nelson, and brother Tony Tieman; His wife Neneng and her family; his children, Buzz Tieman and Crissy (Mike) Impero and granddaughter Brooke. Joe has many other close relative and dear friends that will miss him greatly. Thanks to the many caregivers that helped Joe during his many health scares over the years and recently. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced later this summer for Joe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store