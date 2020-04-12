Josie Drummond, age 78, passed away on April 9, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. Josie was born on December 17, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to Anthony and Jennie Terrizzi. She married Don Drummond on January 25, 1978 in Los Angeles, CA. Josie loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was lively, funny, full of energy and love, and made amazing Christmas cookies. Josie had a loving heart and will be dearly missed…so will the Christmas cookies. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Don, daughter Patti Mayfield and her husband Ken, son Donald Drummond and his wife Heather Dyer, daughter Marie White and her husband Paul Finnerty, grandchildren Jonathan, Amanda and Chauncey, great-granddaughter Georgia, and many loving relatives and friends. You may share you memories of Josie with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 12, 2020