Josephine Louise (Uhrich) Button passed away peacefully, June 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society – Stafholt Nursing Home in Blaine, Washington. Jo was born February 16, 1925 in Billings, Montana. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward F. (Ned) Button, her parents, Joe and Susan Uhrich, and her brother and sister-in-law Victor and Holly Uhrich. She is survived by Michael (Judith) Button of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, Charles Button of Aberdeen, WA, Mary (Miles) McDonald of Des Moines, WA, her grandchildren Lisa Button, Luke (Miku) Lenentine, Faces Wind, and Kirk (Tiffany) Lenentine. Her first great grandchild will be born this August. Jo enjoyed art and like to travel. Special thanks to Diane Major. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetic Association or a charity of your choice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.