Josephine Louise Button
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Louise (Uhrich) Button passed away peacefully, June 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society – Stafholt Nursing Home in Blaine, Washington. Jo was born February 16, 1925 in Billings, Montana. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward F. (Ned) Button, her parents, Joe and Susan Uhrich, and her brother and sister-in-law Victor and Holly Uhrich. She is survived by Michael (Judith) Button of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, Charles Button of Aberdeen, WA, Mary (Miles) McDonald of Des Moines, WA, her grandchildren Lisa Button, Luke (Miku) Lenentine, Faces Wind, and Kirk (Tiffany) Lenentine. Her first great grandchild will be born this August. Jo enjoyed art and like to travel. Special thanks to Diane Major. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetic Association or a charity of your choice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved