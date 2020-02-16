Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine "Jo" McLeod. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine McLeod, 92, of Bellingham, WA, passed away February 7, 2020. Jo was born in Stephens City, Virginia, on July 2, 1927 to Elsie Rebecca Wingert and Frank Joseph Felker. Josephine graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She worked as a dental hygienist for 52 1/2 years. Jo took her pilot’s license when she was still in her teens. She was a world traveler with numerous trips abroad, including a year spent circumnavigating the globe with her beloved sister Mary. Jo’s final trip was a week in New York City with her son Dan and his partner Alex, less than 90 days before she died. She was fiercely independent from the time she was a young single mother until her final day. She was a faithful church-goer and a member of St. James Presbyterian Church in Bellingham. She had a brilliant smile, an unerring sense of style and a great sense of humor. She was generous, contributing to many different charities with particular compassion for endangered animals and disadvantaged people. She is survived by her sons, Peter S Suni and Daniel M Kaplan; her granddaughters Claire Suni and Bryn Suni; and her great-granddaughter Saskia Suni Lensing. Donations may be made in her honor to World Vision International. To share your memories of Jo, please visit

Josephine McLeod, 92, of Bellingham, WA, passed away February 7, 2020. Jo was born in Stephens City, Virginia, on July 2, 1927 to Elsie Rebecca Wingert and Frank Joseph Felker. Josephine graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She worked as a dental hygienist for 52 1/2 years. Jo took her pilot’s license when she was still in her teens. She was a world traveler with numerous trips abroad, including a year spent circumnavigating the globe with her beloved sister Mary. Jo’s final trip was a week in New York City with her son Dan and his partner Alex, less than 90 days before she died. She was fiercely independent from the time she was a young single mother until her final day. She was a faithful church-goer and a member of St. James Presbyterian Church in Bellingham. She had a brilliant smile, an unerring sense of style and a great sense of humor. She was generous, contributing to many different charities with particular compassion for endangered animals and disadvantaged people. She is survived by her sons, Peter S Suni and Daniel M Kaplan; her granddaughters Claire Suni and Bryn Suni; and her great-granddaughter Saskia Suni Lensing. Donations may be made in her honor to World Vision International. To share your memories of Jo, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close