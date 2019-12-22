Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Luke Arnett. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Josh Luke Arnett died unexpectedly Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home in Bellingham at the age of 42. Josh is survived by his loving wife Tiffany Arnett and his two children, Tylor and Luke. He is also survived by his father, mother, two brothers, and his in-laws, Greg and Linda Peterson, brothers-in-law Greg Peterson, and Brent Peterson. Josh was born on April 4, 1978 in Manteca, CA. He married his childhood sweetheart on August 6, 1999. Josh worked as a Truck Driver for 23 years, and spent the past 13 years working at Pape Construction where he made a lot of friends. To be able to provide for his family Josh worked many side jobs and started his own business, ‘Arnett Northwest.’ Over a period of time Josh and Tiffany welcomed first Tylor and then Luke into their lives. Josh taught them by example to work hard, enjoy family, and follow your dreams. Josh was extremely good with his hands and made many beautiful handmade gifts. He was generous with his time in helping friends and neighbors. Josh had a smile for everyone and his easygoing presence and laughter will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at New Song Church, 4600 Guide Meridian Rd, Bellingham, WA at 1:00 PM followed by an open house with light refreshments from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Tiffany, Tylor, and Luke would like to thank you for your kindness and ask that you share a memory of Josh in Lieu of flowers at

