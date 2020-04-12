Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Merritt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua Merritt (45) whip-smart and wild at heart, departed this earthly plane for the astral March 23 in Boise, Idaho. He is survived by his two remarkable boys, Jaidev (22) and Jahldi (21) to whom he he was the proudest “pappy”. Josh seemed to defy gravity as much as conformity and authority. Constantly spinning, you might catch a glimpse of him, hear a few notes of his bamboo flute, his signature laugh or find a tiny note left behind. He was everywhere then vanished, a master of mirth and mystery, and though he has left his mortal body, let this unforgettable spirit inspire his legacy. Live wholly as yourself, embrace uniqueness – weird is wonderful! Have compassion for suffering, greet struggle without judgement, be mindfully aware of the tiny miracles, be generous with your love and laughter, be kind to the earth, be gentle with yourselves and each other, twirl, kick, dance and spin whenever the spirit moves you, and be here now for we are not promised tomorrow. A celebration of Joshua’s life will be planned for warmer, unquarantined days. Peace and health to all until then.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 12, 2020

