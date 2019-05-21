Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Paulley-Davenport. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua M. Paulley-Davenport, 30, of Bellingham was taken from us on May 1, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1988 in Vallejo, California, the son of Denise Paulley and Mark Davenport. Josh was raised in Burlington, attended Bay View Elementary and Burlington-Edison High School. Josh was a caring son, protective brother, and created many friendships that became family to him. Friends and family close to Josh would tell you that he brought people together and kept his friends connected by having a desire to get to know everyone. He was outgoing, loved to travel and read, thrived when making others laugh, and loved to go on spontaneous adventures. Josh was intelligent, passionate, and loved getting into discussions with anyone who felt differently than he did. The outdoors were very important to Josh and he loved taking his dog, Oliver, on hikes and going camping with his friends. Josh will be remembered by his parents; Mark and Denise, his sisters; Nicole and Elisha, his girlfriend; Erica, his beloved dog; Oliver, his paternal grandparents; Mary and Dave, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large group of friends who he thought of as family. He was proceeded by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Don and Bonnie. Josh’s ‘Goodbye Party’ will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 1:30PM. For an address, please contact Denise at 360-757-1105. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local non-profit of your choice that supports victims of crime and advocates for non-violence.

Joshua M. Paulley-Davenport, 30, of Bellingham was taken from us on May 1, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1988 in Vallejo, California, the son of Denise Paulley and Mark Davenport. Josh was raised in Burlington, attended Bay View Elementary and Burlington-Edison High School. Josh was a caring son, protective brother, and created many friendships that became family to him. Friends and family close to Josh would tell you that he brought people together and kept his friends connected by having a desire to get to know everyone. He was outgoing, loved to travel and read, thrived when making others laugh, and loved to go on spontaneous adventures. Josh was intelligent, passionate, and loved getting into discussions with anyone who felt differently than he did. The outdoors were very important to Josh and he loved taking his dog, Oliver, on hikes and going camping with his friends. Josh will be remembered by his parents; Mark and Denise, his sisters; Nicole and Elisha, his girlfriend; Erica, his beloved dog; Oliver, his paternal grandparents; Mary and Dave, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large group of friends who he thought of as family. He was proceeded by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Don and Bonnie. Josh’s ‘Goodbye Party’ will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 1:30PM. For an address, please contact Denise at 360-757-1105. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local non-profit of your choice that supports victims of crime and advocates for non-violence. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close